826 more coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan over 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24hours Kazakhstan registered 826 new coronavirus-positive cases, coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

83 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 73 in Almaty, 6 in Shymkent, 86 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 33 in Almaty region, 18 in Atyrau region, 135 in East Kazakhstan, 14 in Zhambyl region, 39 in West Kazakhstan, 25 in Karaganda region, 85 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 120 in Pavlodar region, 105 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region. As a result the country’s coronavirus tally climbed to 130,865.