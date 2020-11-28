826 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, total at 130,039

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 826 more coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

73 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 84 in Almaty, 6 in Shymkent, 74 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 23 in Almaty region, 15 in Atyrau region, 145 in West Kazakhstan, 22 in Karaganda region, 77 in Kostanay region, 3 in Mangistau region,, 117 in Pavlodar region, 119 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region bringing the country’ caseload to 130,039.