EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:08, 22 September 2021 | GMT +6

    827,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city healthcare department told about the vaccination efforts in the city, Kazinform reports.

    Over the past 24 hours some 2,417 people were given the 1st component of the vaccine against COVID-19, while 3,906 the 2nd.

    Between February 1 and September 21, 933,678 locals were administered the 1st jab off the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while 827,239 completed fully the vaccination cycle.

    People aged 60 and older account for 117,036.

    There are 160 vaccination rooms, and 327 vaccination brigades in the city.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!