827 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 206 652

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 827 new coronavirus –positive cases, сoronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

127 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 112 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 77 in Akmola region, 14 in Aktobe region, 46 in Almaty region, 34 in Atyrau region, 50 in East Kazakhstan, 13 in Zhambyl region, 61 in West Kazakhstan region, 45 in Karaganda region, 68 in Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 111 in Pavlodar region, 31 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 206,652.