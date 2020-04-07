82yo coronavirus infected resident of Atyrau rgn in serious condition

ATYRAU REGION - The number of Covid-19 infected patients in Atyrau region has reached 32, Kazinform reported citing coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the website three new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered today in Atyrau region.

Among the infected is a 37-year-old woman, 18-year-old and 82-year-old men. The pensioner is diagnosed with pneumonia. He is in a serious condition. The patients are hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital.

Currently the condition of 28 patients is assessed as satisfactory. They have a mild course of the disease. Two patients are in a moderate state, two - in serious condition.