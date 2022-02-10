83 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia added in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 83 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia on 9 February, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

86 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 87,295 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,785 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,299 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan documented 3,329 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,283,171 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,197,805 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.