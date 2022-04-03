83 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 83 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region has seen the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 51. West Kazakhstan region is second in terms of the number of daily recovered cases - 11.

Over the past day, Almaty city has reported five COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region - five, Nur-Sultan city - four, Atyrau region - four, and Akmola region - three.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,289,965.



