EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:14, 03 April 2022 | GMT +6

    83 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 83 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Karaganda region has seen the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 51. West Kazakhstan region is second in terms of the number of daily recovered cases - 11.

    Over the past day, Almaty city has reported five COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region - five, Nur-Sultan city - four, Atyrau region - four, and Akmola region - three.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,289,965.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!