83.1 thsd unemployed registered in Kyrgyzstan

The number of unemployed people registered with the employment service as of June 1, 2024 amounted to 83.1 thousand people, the portal of the state employment service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Kabar reports.

According to data, the number of officially registered unemployed people amounted to 59.5 thousand people. The official unemployment rate in the republic as of June 1, 2024 was 2.2%.

The number of vacant jobs reported to the employment services as of June 1, 2024 amounted to 10,249 units, among which the demand for blue-collar jobs prevailed. As of June 1, 2024, 7,524 jobs remained unclaimed, and 11 people applied for one vacant job.

The number of citizens who applied to employment services as of June 1, 2024 was 11,436 people. Of these, 8,539 people received advice on labor and employment legislation, the possibility of vocational training and retraining, and choice of profession. During the reporting period, unemployment benefits were granted to 85 unemployed citizens.

One of the main tasks of the employment service is assistance in finding employment. During the reporting period, with the assistance of the employment service, 5,254 unemployed citizens were employed.