13:44, 22 January 2022 | GMT +6
832 coronavirus patients staying in hospitals in Atyrau region
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 832 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.
832 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region.
35.2% out of 2,360 COVID-19 beds are occupied as of now.
15 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, while three are on life support. 11.3% out of 106 ICU beds are occupied.
As earlier reported, 4,244 people were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, the regional healthcare department reports.