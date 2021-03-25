835 more recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 835 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 261. Nur-Sultan city is second with 213 daily recoveries. 74 have recovered from COVID-19 in Karaganda region.

Aktobe and Akmola regions have recorded 65 and 36 daily COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

41 more have defeated the virus in Pavlodar region.

30 more recoveries have been reported in Atyrau region, 29 in Kostanay region, 20 in West Kazakhstan region, 18 in Almaty region, 12 in East Kazakhstan region.

Turkestan and the city of Shymkent have reported 7 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries each.

3 more have beaten COVID-19 in Kyzylorda region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 213,743.



