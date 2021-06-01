EN
    13:42, 01 June 2021

    83rd meeting of Kazakh-Uzbek Demarcation Commission held in Tashkent

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 83rd meeting of the government delegations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the Joint Demarcation Commission of the two countries took place on May 24-28, 2021, in the city of Tashkent, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    The meeting focused on the draft outcome documents on state border demarcation.

    The sides agreed to hold the next meeting in June 2021 in Kazakhstan.



