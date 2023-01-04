83yo man dies of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 83-year-old mad died of coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

«The man was not vaccinated. He had underlying health condition - chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and arterial hypertension,» the press service explained.

Earlier, the Ministry reported about 87 new COVID-19 cases detected countrywide. Two more people were diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.

2,600 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection across the country today. Of them, 259 are receiving hospital treatment, and 2,341 are at home care.

As per the latest data, the condition of seven patients is estimated as serious, six patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.