84 dead, 155 injured during monsoon till Aug 24 in Iran

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its monsoon daily situation report stated that 84 people were dead, 155 injured and 316 houses damaged due to heavy rains in the country from 20 June to 24th August, on Saturday, IRNA reports.

According to the report, due to heavy rains, flash floods and overflow of water channels, gusty winds in various areas of the provinces caused most of the damages to precious lives and property during monsoon.

The report has stated maximum deaths took place in the Punjab province as 24 male, 2 female and 5 children with a total death toll of 31 while 47 male, 12 female, and 13 children got injured and 7 houses partially were reported.

The deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were luckily counted less as compared to Punjab where as many as 5 males, 4 female, and 12 children died with a total number of 21 causalities, 39 person were reported to be injured during the monsoon downpours including 12 male, 14 female and 13 children whereas 173 houses got damaged as 131 partially and 49 completely smashed.