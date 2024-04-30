EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:21, 30 April 2024 | GMT +6

    84 settlements along Ural River were protected from flooding, says Kazakh Emergency Minister

    floods
    Photo: screenshot

    Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Chingis Arinov presented information on the situation in the Zhaiyk River (Ural) during the Biz Birgemiz! (We Are Together!) nationwide marathon aired on Jibek Joly TV channel, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Currently, high water flows pass through West Kazakhstan region and arrive in Atyrau region. We can already say that 84 settlements along the Ural River have been protected from flooding thanks to timely preparation works, said Arinov, adding that special vehicles and security forces are arriving from across the country.

    Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Arinov also thanked all the Kazakhstanis who took part in this work. 

    Tags:
    Atyrau region Regions Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry Floods in Kazakhstan
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!