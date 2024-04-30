84 settlements along Ural River were protected from flooding, says Kazakh Emergency Minister

Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Chingis Arinov presented information on the situation in the Zhaiyk River (Ural) during the Biz Birgemiz! (We Are Together!) nationwide marathon aired on Jibek Joly TV channel, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Currently, high water flows pass through West Kazakhstan region and arrive in Atyrau region. We can already say that 84 settlements along the Ural River have been protected from flooding thanks to timely preparation works, said Arinov, adding that special vehicles and security forces are arriving from across the country.

Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Arinov also thanked all the Kazakhstanis who took part in this work.