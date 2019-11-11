EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:12, 11 November 2019 | GMT +6

    84 social projects implemented as part of Zhas Project in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 84 social projects have been implemented in Almaty within the framework of the youth corps development project «Zhas Project», Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Participants of the project received a grant in the amount of KZT1 million and a monthly scholarship during training. They were able to launch business startups.

    Thus, this year the contestants launched 5 sports centers and fitness clubs, 10 bakeries and pastry shops, 7 leisure centers and study groups. In addition, young entrepreneurs launched 9 sewing and shoe workshops, 5 beauty salons, 3 furniture and carpentry workshops as well as 16 educational courses. This has been announced during the regional forum of youth social projects «Zhas Project» which is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Education and Science and the World Bank.
    Tags:
    Social support Almaty Education Education and Science Government Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!