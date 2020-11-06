EN
    09:19, 06 November 2020 | GMT +6

    84 yo woman, her son and grandson died in fire

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM «Three people have died in a house fire in Taraz, Zhambyl region,» the official representative of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, Talgat Uali, said.

    According to preliminary information, the old woman and her son, born in 1936 and 1960 correspondingly, got poisoned inhaling products of combustion from fire. The grandson, who lived next, tried to rescue them before the arrival of firefighters also died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

    21 firefighters and five fire trucks put out the fire.

