840 health workers vaccinated against coronavirus in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Stage-by-stage vaccination against coronavirus infection started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Between February 1 and 8 some 840 health workers were vaccinated against coronavirus in Turkestan region, the regional administration’s press service informs.

For the past 24 hours the region recorded 7 more coronavirus cases. Since the pandemic outbreak 4,176 coronavirus cases, including 2,682 asymptomatic cases were registered there. 1,671 people received treatment at hospitals.

Vaccination with Sputnik V vaccine is underway in the region. It is noteworthy, vaccination is voluntary. Two doses are required to confer full immunity. The second shot will be given 21 days after the first one.

As earlier reported, mass vaccination against coronavirus kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1. Production of vaccine Sputnik V started in Kazakhstan on December 21. It is expected to vaccinate up to 2 mln people in the first half of the year, up to 3-4 mln in the second half of the year. Up to 10 mln Kazakhstanis will get Sputnik V vaccine at large. About 3,000 volunteers were vaccinated with domestic vaccine QazCovid-In within the 3rd stage of clinical trials since December 25, 2020. Trials will complete at the close of March. QazCovid-In was given temporary registration for 9 months.