841 more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 841 coronavirus-positive people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

88 recovered in Kazakh capital, 66 in Almaty, 8 in Shymkent, 59 in Akmola region, 23 in Aktobe region, 39 in Almaty region, 103 in Atyrau region, 206 in East Kazakhstan, 13 in West Kazakhstan, 39 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 14 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 91 in Pavlodar region, 74 in North Kazakhstan.