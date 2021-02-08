843 recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 843 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites Coronavirus2020.kz.

Akmola region has seen the biggest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 209. Almaty region and Almaty city have reported the second and third highest numbers of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 146 and 108, respectively.

97 more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 60 in Karaganda region, 56 in Pavlodar region, 44 in Atyrau region, 30 in North Kazakhstan region, 27 in West Kazakhstan region, 23 in Shymkent city, 19 in East Kazakhstan region, 14 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Kostanay region, and 3 in Turkestan region.

The country's total number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 176,744.



