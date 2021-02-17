85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hrs in UAE

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 85,681 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours, WAM reports.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 5,284,406 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 53.43 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.