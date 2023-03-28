85 new coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,717 Kazakhstan are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection as of March 28, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Healthcare.

Of them, 138 patients are staying in hospitals, and 1,579 are at home care.

Meanwhile, 85 new COVID-19 cases have been reported countrywide in the last 24 hours. Another eight people have COVID-like pneumonia symptoms.

The condition of four patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.