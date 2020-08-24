EN
    17:09, 24 August 2020 | GMT +6

    85% of COVID-19 patients recover in Shymkent city

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – 85% COVID-19 patients have reportedly recovered in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform has learnt from the mayor’s press service.

    «Presently, 4,379 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the city,» acting head of healthcare department Timirkhan Varzilov said at a Monday press briefing. «Most patients are senior citizens. 732 patients are still being treated for the coronavirus infection.»

    As of August 24, Shymkent city has registered 5,165 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 2,635 symptomatic and 2,530 asymptomatic cases.


