85% of local roads to be repaired by 2025 - Minister Kassymbek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev entrusted Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Zhenis Kassymbek with a task to solve the problem of poor condition of regional roads, Kazinform reports.

At the Cabinet's enlarged meeting on Wednesday, the President said that all the roads within regions and municipalities had to be repaired.



In turn, the Minister reported that 4,400km of roads are being repaired now. "More than 100,000 people have been attracted to these works. Over 4,000km of roads were reconstructed last year in collaboration with regional akimats (administrations). The total sum of financing made 150bn tenge," said he.



85% of local roads will have been repaired by 2025, he assured.