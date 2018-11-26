EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:07, 26 November 2018 | GMT +6

    850 delegates to partake in VIII Civil Forum of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 27-28 November, Astana will host the VIII Civil Forum of Kazakhstan with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The main issue on the table is the Draft 2020-2025 Civil Society Development Concept," Deputy Minister of Social Development of Kazakhstan Sergey Konovalov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Monday.

    He noted that such civil forums make it possible for non-governmental organizations, government agencies, and the business sector to share best practices and develop common approaches to addressing topical issues on the agenda.

    According to Sergey Konovalov, the forum will be attended by 850 people, including heads of diplomatic missions, deputies of the Parliament, leaders of Kazakhstan and international NGOs, representatives of government agencies, and experts. For two days, there will be 35 sites (training sessions, master classes, side events, hackathon, etc.).

    The forum will include panel sessions "People", "Planet", "Prosperity", "Peace", "Partnership", which will touch upon the respective target groups as part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

    Representatives of NGOs will have the opportunity to participate in the discussion of separate matters, make suggestions, and assist in resolving specific problems of society.

     

    Tags:
    Astana NGOs Upcoming Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!