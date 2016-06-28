86 companies from 11 countries partake in Mining Week Kazakhstan - 2016 Exhibition in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM XII International Exhibition "Mining Week Kazakhstan - 2016" kicked off in Karaganda on Tuesday.

86 companies from 11 countries - Germany, China, Poland, Switzerland, Canada, Turkey, Czech Republic, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan - brought their equipment and technologies for mining complex and rational subsurface use.



Governor of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov participated in the opening ceremony.



The event aims at establishment of business ties, exchange of experience and new technologies, as organizers say.



The Exhibition offers several sections, such as mining technologies and equipment, geological exploration technologies; technologies and equipment for metallurgy; mineral dressing; technologies and equipment for coal and mineral raw materials processing; drilling and blasting equipment; energy equipment etc.