EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:42, 28 October 2021 | GMT +6

    86 kids treated for coronavirus in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 25 expectant mothers are treated for coronavirus in Atyrau region as of now, Kazinform reports.

    25 expectant mothers are treated for coronavirus in Atyrau region as of now, including 15 staying in the COVID-19 hospitals and 10 being treated at home.

    Besides, 86 children were tested positive for coronavirus infection. 2 of them are staying in the hospitals, 84 receiving outpatient treatment, the regional healthcare department informs.

    As earlier reported, 30 new coronavirus infections were detected in Atyrau region in the last 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!