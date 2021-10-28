86 kids treated for coronavirus in Atyrau region

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 25 expectant mothers are treated for coronavirus in Atyrau region as of now, Kazinform reports.

Besides, 86 children were tested positive for coronavirus infection. 2 of them are staying in the hospitals, 84 receiving outpatient treatment, the regional healthcare department informs.

As earlier reported, 30 new coronavirus infections were detected in Atyrau region in the last 24 hours.