86 stuck in snow rescued in Akmola rgn in 24 hrs

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM For the past 24 hours 86 snow-blocked people were rescued in Akmola region, the emergency situations department reports.

As of 10:30 a.m. January 23 Nur-Sultan-Shchuchinsk, Nur-Sultan-Karaganda, Nur-Sultan-Yerementau highways are closed down in both directions due to severe weather conditions. Rescue works are underway across the region.

The emergency situations department urges not to use these roads until authorities declare it is safe to drive.