EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:06, 23 January 2020 | GMT +6

    86 stuck in snow rescued in Akmola rgn in 24 hrs

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM For the past 24 hours 86 snow-blocked people were rescued in Akmola region, the emergency situations department reports.

    As of 10:30 a.m. January 23 Nur-Sultan-Shchuchinsk, Nur-Sultan-Karaganda, Nur-Sultan-Yerementau highways are closed down in both directions due to severe weather conditions. Rescue works are underway across the region.

    The emergency situations department urges not to use these roads until authorities declare it is safe to drive.



    Tags:
    Akmola region Transport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!