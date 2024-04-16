86 villagers to be resettled in Atyrau due to floods

86 residents of Aspa village, located on the bank of Ural (Zhaiyk) River in Atyrau will be resettled in a safe area, due to the overflow of Ural (Zhaiyk) River, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As the local administration informed, 139 out of 229 kilometers of dams have already been erected.

“It was decided to resettle the residents of the village,” said governor of region Serik Shapkenov.

950 vehicles are engaged in building the dams in Atyrau and nearby settlements.

Construction of dams is underway in Talkairan, Akzhar, Beshikti, and Koktem settlements. Local citizens, volunteers request the administration to provide additional vehicles and equipment. The governor tasked to