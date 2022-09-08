860,060 teens get Pfizer both shots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,238,973 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, and 1,199,841 received both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Out which 874,537 teens, 41,632 pregnant women, and 145,457 nursing moms received the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, and 860,060 teens, 39,518 pregnant women, and 142,039 breastfeeding moms were given both shots.