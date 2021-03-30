863 more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 863 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

2 people recovered in Nur-Sultan, 191 in Almaty, 21 in Shymkent, 81 in Akmola region, 79 in Aktobe region, 80 in Almaty region, 87 in Atyrau region, 12 in East Kazakhstan, 20 in Zhambyl region, 96 in West Kazakhstan, 61 in Karaganda region, 42 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 64 in Pavlodar region, 20 in Turkestan region. The number of recoveries from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan climbed to 218,031.