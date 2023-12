867 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the past 24 hours, 867 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

107 in Nur-Sultan, 112 in Almaty, 93 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 93 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 13 in West Kazakhstan, 70 in Karaganda region, 8 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangistau region, 240 in Pavlodar region, 91 in North Kazakhstan, 12 in Turkestan region raising recoveries the countrywide to 167,914.