87 films compete for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM A total of 87 films, including three Chinese-language films, are competing in the Foreign Language Film category of the 91st Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday.

The number is down slightly from last year's record 92 submissions. Malawi and Niger are the first-time entrants in the Foreign Language Film category, Xinhua reports.

The action comedy film "Hidden Man" was selected as the Chinese entry of the mainland for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars.

Directed by Jiang Wen and starring Jiang Wen, Eddie Peng, Liao Fan, Zhou Yun and Xu Qing, "Hidden Man" is an adaptation of Chinese writer Zhang Beihai's novel "Xia Yin" ("The Reclusive Hero").

The military action film "Operation Red Sea" was submitted in the category by Hong Kong, China.

The "Great Buddha+," a dark comedy film written and directed by Huang Hsin-yao, was selected as the entry of Taiwan, China.

The three Chinese-language films will face fierce competition with some high-profile contenders from across the world.

Mexico's "Roma" that won the top prize at Venice, Japan's "Shoplifters" that won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and Poland's "Cold War" that won the Best Director prize at Cannes, are among the front runners in this year's Foreign Language Film category.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 22, 2019 and the awards ceremony is set for Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.