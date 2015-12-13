BUJUMBURA. KAZINFORM - 87 including 79 gunmen, 4 soldiers and 4 policemen were killed in assailant attacks on military barracks Friday in the Burundian capital Bujumbura and Mujejuru in Bujumbura province, the Burundian army said Saturday.

"79 assailants were killed and 45 were captured while 97 guns of different kinds and several ammunitions were seized during the operation. On our side, 4 soldiers and 4 policemen were killed. 9 soldiers and 12 policemen were also injured,"said Burundian Army Spokesman Colonel Gaspard Baratuza in a statement.

Baratuza indicated that after attacking Ngagara military barrack, part of the assailants hid in Jabe and Nyakabiga and security forces "pursued" them, killing the remaining assailants.

"The operation has now ended and this is the final toll," said Baratuza.

Early on Friday, more than 150 assailants attacked three military barracks in the capital Bujumbura including Ngagara military barrack, the Logistics military barrack and the Military Academy (ISCAM) located at Musaga.

They also attacked simultaneously Mujejuru military barrack in Bujumbura province with the aim of "stealing" arms and other military equipment in order to attack prisons and release inmates, according to Baratuza.

Burundi is facing a political turmoil since April when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced his bid for a third term in violation with the constitution, according to the opposition and the civil society.

This political crisis has led to the killing of more than 300 persons and forced some 200,000 persons into exile in neighboring countries.

Source: Xinhuanet.com Photo: venturesafrica.com