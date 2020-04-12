87 people evacuated after house fire in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Last night, 87 people including two children were evacuated from a multi-story residential building in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the department for emergency situations, fire occurred in a nine-story apartment building on Bolatbayev Street, 3. An apartment on the top floor caught fire.

A 60-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were rescued for the burning apartment. They received first aid. The man was urgently hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the city hospital. They patients are in serious condition.

The fire area was 15 square meters. The cause of the fire and damage are being established.