87 people evacuated from burning shopping mall in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A three-story shopping mall caught fire on Friday in Pavlodar city.

The fire broke out on the technical level and damaged electric wires and cables insulation after which it spread to the upper floor and covered the area of 150 square meters.

The brigades of Centre for Disaster Medicine and emergency care as well as policemen arrived at the scene.

No victims and injuries were reported.

The firefighters managed to prevent fire spread to the next 10-story building.

87 people were evacuated from the building.