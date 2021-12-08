EN
    08:20, 08 December 2021 | GMT +6

    870 people receive Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – In total, 870 residents have been given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 870 residents of the region. Of these, 42 are pregnant women, 436 – nursing mothers, and 392 teenagers at the age of 12-18.

    It is worth to note that Pfizer vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis. Teenagers can get the vaccine with the consent of their parents or statutory representatives.

    As earlier reported 870 residents have been revaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.


