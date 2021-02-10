EN
    08:46, 10 February 2021 | GMT +6

    873 health workers given COVID-19 vaccine shots in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – No health complications have been observed in the health workers inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    873 medical workers were given the COVID-19 vaccine in the period from February 1 to 9 in Atyrau region, including around 300 workers of the district clinics.

    According to the Kaisar Abdaliyev, Deputy Head of the region’s Health Department, all the COVID-19 inoculated medial workers feel well. He added that there have been no hospital admissions related to the vaccine.

    Notably, 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to the region. 24 vaccination sites operate throughout the region.


