EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:10, 04 March 2021 | GMT +6

    874 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan in past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 874 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    According to the daily COVID-19 statistics, Almaty city has reported the highest number of fresh recoveries – 192. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan region with 105 recoveries. Kostanay region follows with 90 recoveries.

    Nur-Sultan city and Almaty region have registered 85 and 78 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

    74 more recovered from COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 72 in Akmola region, 44 in West Kazakhstan region, 41 in Karaganda region, 29 in East Kazakhstan region, 20 in Atyrau region, 17 in Aktobe region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Zhambyl region as well as in Turkestan region, and 2 in magistau region.

    The country’s total COVID-19 recoveries have reached 199,600.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!