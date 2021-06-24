876 more beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 876 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

319 people recovered in Nur-Sultan, 112 in Almaty, 18 in Shymkent, 20 in Akmola region, 9 in Aktobe region, 11 in Almaty region, 53 in Atyrau region, 36 in East Kazakhstan, 63 in West Kazakhstan, 120 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 77 in Pavlodar region, 7 in North Kazakhstan, 19 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recoveries from CIOVID-19 the countrywide rose to 388,171.