8,786, including 3,814 children, from flood-affected areas staying at temporary shelters

The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry reported on the flood situation in Kazakhstan as of 10:00 a.m., Kazinform News Agency reports.

8,786, including 3,814 children, from flood-affected areas are staying at the temporary shelters. 21,494 people retuned home.

10.9 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, over 3.7 million sandbags and 1.4 million of inert materials were laid.

Water was pumped out from 4,534 homes and 2,763 household plots.