TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:18, 20 April 2024 | GMT +6

    8,786, including 3,814 children, from flood-affected areas staying at temporary shelters

    Massive floods force over 26,000 people to evacuate from Kulsary to Mangystau region
    Photo credit: Administration of Beineu

    The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry reported on the flood situation in Kazakhstan as of 10:00 a.m., Kazinform News Agency reports.

    8,786, including 3,814 children, from flood-affected areas are staying at the temporary shelters. 21,494 people retuned home.

    10.9 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, over 3.7 million sandbags and 1.4 million of inert materials were laid.

    Water was pumped out from 4,534 homes and 2,763 household plots.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
