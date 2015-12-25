88 families received keys to new apartments in Taldykorgan (PHOTO)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Today in Taldykorgan 88 families are celebrating housewarming.

Mayor of the city Bagdat Karasayev has handed the keys to new apartments at a solemn ceremony. He, on behalf of Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov and on his own behalf congratulated 88 families on getting new apartments. Renovation and conversion of the abandoned building of "Arman" plant was started in May the current year. The regional budget has allocated 468 956.469 thousand tenge for the reconstruction of the apartment building. The general contractor LLP "Snooker" has completed the construction of the project ahead of schedule. From the beginning of the year Taldykorgan has put into operation 4 houses with 238 apartments with a total area of 13.1 thousand square meters. Before the yearend it is planned to commission 9 more housing buildings with 508 apartments (total area - 29.3 thousand square meters).