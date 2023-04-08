EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:37, 08 April 2023 | GMT +6

    88 new coronavirus and COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 77 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. Six more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healhcare.

    A day before, the Ministry reported about 52 new coronavirus and one COVID-like pneumonia cases.

    A total of 1,410,351 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020). 90,959 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!