88 new coronavirus and COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 77 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. Six more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healhcare.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 52 new coronavirus and one COVID-like pneumonia cases.

A total of 1,410,351 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020). 90,959 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.