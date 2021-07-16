885 new COVID-19 cases, over 7,000 get vaccine in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of July 15, 885 new coronavirus cases, including 105 asymptotic cases were recorded in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

186 people were discharged from hospitals, 318 were admitted to the hospitals. 2,292 people, including 181 kids, are being treat for coronavirus in the hospitals. 27 of them are on life support, the healthcare department reports.

Between February 1 and July 15 some 635,340 people were given the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, 7,208 for the past 24 hours. 92,352 of them are people aged 60 and older.

There are 212 vaccination rooms, 308 vaccination brigades in the city.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.