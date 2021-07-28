89,058 patients with COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 89,058, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

According to the Health Ministry, out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 24,748 are in-patients and 64,310 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 1,500 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 319 in critical condition, and 16 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 6,925 cases of and 2,087 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

