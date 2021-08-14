EN
    10:03, 14 August 2021

    89 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 89 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional healthcare department, 1,777 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the region. Bed occupancy stands at 58.9%.

    89 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care units, while 15 of them are on life support. Bed occupancy stands at 78%.

    In the past day the coronavirus infection has claimed lives of 10 people.

    Earlier it was reported that 470 people contracted COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Atyrau region.


