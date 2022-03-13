89 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 10,881, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 988 are treated as in-patients and 9,893 as out-patients.

89 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 26 in critical condition, and 21 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 98 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 609 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.







