89 test positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan in 24h
Of those, who tested positive for COVID-19, 18 are in Astana, 13 – in Almaty, 2 – in Shymkent, 17 – in Akmola region, 5 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Atyrau region, and 5 – in West Kazakhstan region.
Meanwhile, 138 people have recovered from the infection.
of them, 27 are in Astana, 26 – in Almaty, 3 – in Almaty region, 1 – in Zhetysu region, 14 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Abai region, 17 – in Zhambyl region, 2 – in West Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Ulytau region, 18 – in Kostanay region, and 9 – in North Kazakhstan region.
Since the pandemic onset, the total tally of the confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,393,373 countrywide. The total number of those recovered has made 1,378,440.