895 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 895 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 64,475 people in Kazakhstan are treated for COVID-19 across the country. 11,146 patients are staying at hospitals, while 53,329 are receiving outpatient treatment.

895 patients are in critical condition, 230 are in extremely severe condition and 138 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 2,954 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 874,920 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 808,300 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.