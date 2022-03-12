895 thou people get 1st jab of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 895,411 people, including 741,371 teenagers, 33,947 pregnant women and 117,105 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 688,552 people, including 575,823 teenagers, 25,610 pregnant women and 87,051 nursing mothers.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 124 cases of and 643 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



