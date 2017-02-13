8bln tenge to be envisaged in budget for HSCBK depositors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 8bln tenge is envisaged in the national budget for the depositors of the Housing Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov.

According to him, ‘the comprehensive measures of the country’s housing sector development will be launched under the Nurly Zher governmental programme.’

“The main part of financing of the programme will begin in 2018. We propose to envisage 8bln tenge for issuing loans for the depositors of the Housing Construction Savings Bank to let them purchase the housing,” the Minister said at the presentation of the specified budget for 2017-2019 in the Majilis.

Earlier it was reported that in 2017, the government plans to subsidize mortgage to make housing affordable for the population.